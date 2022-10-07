How can PR engage better with radio?
Regional radio has long been underestimated by the British public, who have a newfound admiration thanks to the recent Liz Truss disaster. PR loves to stay ahead of trends, but has it, too, been disregarding radio, or quietly harnessing its power?
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>