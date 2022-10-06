Current Global hires Charlie Hart to upscale its influencer marketing

CHICAGO: Current Global has selected former Weber Shandwick SVP Charlie Hart to build upon its influencer marketing approach as EVP of integrated media.

October 3 marked Hart’s first day in the new role, which Current Global created to meet increasing client demand for influencer marketing, said Virginia Devlin, Current Global’s CEO.

Hart reports to Pete Campisi, Current Global’s EVP, global consumer lead. She is responsible for a team of 10 that focuses on PR, social and influencers and will orient that team towards growth across consumer, corporate and healthcare businesses.

“Making true impact with influencers touches every corner of our agency,” Hart said. “It’s about platform, content and paid media strategy. We’re expecting that influencers will drive the digital marketing ecosystem for the foreseeable future.”

Prior to joining Current Global, Hart worked as an SVP at Weber Shandwick for nearly 11 years, where she led platform and influencer marketing strategy for CPG, fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands.

Before that, she spent five years at BCW Global, most recently serving as director of digital strategy, leading social and influencer marketing strategy for clients including Colgate and MasterCard.

Current Global, an Interpublic Group (IPG) firm, has worked for clients including Applebees, FedEx and Microsoft. It has offices across the world in APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa and Australia.

PR firms in IPG’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment, which includes Current Global, registered mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q2, according to an IPG spokesperson. That same group saw double-digit growth in Q2 2021.