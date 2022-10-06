Prime Global acquires creative digital agency

Prime Global, a global leader in medical communications, evidence, access and patient engagement, has acquired Earthware, a creative digital agency that creates solutions to healthcare problems.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 6 October 2022

Prime Global Medical Communications’ deal with healthcare specialist digital agency Earhware is the group’s latest acquisition since partnering with Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in April 2021. Prime Global acquired HCD Economics in January 2022.

Graeme Peterson, chief executive of Prime Global, said: “Innovation and creativity are part of our DNA.

“We’ve been looking for the right strategic technology and digital partner to help us achieve our vision to transform patients’ lives, now and for future generations. We’re thrilled to have found that in earthware and I’m excited to see the extra value we will provide for our clients across all our services.”

Based in Newnham, Hertfordshire, Earthware is growing rapidly, and has won more than 15 industry awards in the past three years.

Neil Osmond, chief executive of Earthware, said: “We’ve been looking for a partner who celebrates the same values and people-centric culture as we do, and who brings scientific and market access expertise to help us develop even more innovative solutions for pharma and healthcare companies undergoing a digital transformation.

“There’s a natural synergy between us and I look forward to seeing where we can go together.”


(We Are/Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

