MrBeast or Logan Paul: Who would you pick for president?

Both YouTubers have stated that they plan to run for president in the future.

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, said on a recent episode of podcast Flagrant that he will "probably" run for president in his mid-40s.

Earlier this year, YouTuber Logan Paul said he would also run for president in 11 years.

Would the influencers have a leg up on the competition? On YouTube, MrBeast has 105 million subscribers, while Paul has 23.6 million subscribers.

If you had to vote for one, who would you choose?