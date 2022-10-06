Redefining intent: Part 5 of a DE&I-focused podcast series

Speakers:
-Shannelle Armstrong Fowler, director of U.S. public affairs, AbbVie
-Gideon Fidelzeid, editorial director, custom, PRWeek
This fifth podcast of our series devoted to the inaugural Changemakers program, presented by Google in partnership with PRWeek, immediately challenges the notion of intent as it pertains to DE&I. In her conversation with PRWeek’s Gideon Fidelzeid, Shannelle Armstrong Fowler, director of U.S. public affairs at AbbVie and member of the esteemed Changemakers Advisory Board, speaks passionately about what real commitment must look like and offers counsel on how to attain it. Much attention was also devoted to the importance of the right culture and ensuring the psychological safety of all key stakeholders, especially staff. You’ll also enjoy – and learn from – Shannelle’s stint as a TV star.
