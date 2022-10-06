Pitch Update: Specsavers, Prime Global and more

Specsavers is looking to a new PR firm.

Prime Global has acquired a creative digital agency.

The digital magazine and newspaper subscriptions service Readly is working with Disney to bring more than 80 Disney magazines to Readly subscribers.

QuMind, the insights platform for continuous customer intelligence, has selected The Flywheelers, the integrated comms agency for tech companies, as its partner for marketing and communications.

iSqueeze, a supplier of commercial juicers, blenders and slush machines, has appointed Bland Communications to raise its UK profile by handling its PR, marketing, and social comms on a retained basis. The agency will lead trade and consumer campaigns spanning social, digital and traditional media.

Common Industry has been chosen by Moneycorp, the global payments service provider, as its retained PR agency across its expanding EMEA territories. Common Industry will manage Moneycorp’s EMEA press office.

Gourmet and artisan food company Dukeshill Ham Co and D&I services organisation Diversifying Group have each awarded their consumer and corporate briefs to Olley Goss PR.

The Communication Group plc has been appointed by Villa Ponta Melagrana, an ultra-exclusive luxury villa in Montenegro, to handle its UK and global media relations alongside the development of a proactive affinity marking programme.

Fu3e, an adaptive management reporting software business, has hired Jargon PR for a PR campaign that will raise awareness of the brand and spotlight its wide range of features throughout the UK property sector.

Fleet Street Quarter has appointed Four Communications to deliver an integrated PR, communications and activations brief for the London destination after a competitive pitch process. Activity will include delivering the destination’s Christmas campaign, followed by a 2023 brand launch.

The Specialist Works, an independent media agency for dynamic growth brands, has been named TV agency of record for Neilson Financial Services, replacing incumbent Starcom. The Specialist Works will take an audience-first approach to TV campaigns.

The Cardano Group has appointed Instinctif Partners to deliver a corporate reputation and industry communications programme to raise its profile in the UK pensions and long-term savings sector.

Digital performance marketing agency K2L has been hired by Spanish lifestyle brand Corioliss to manage its digital campaign strategy across Google, Facebook and Instagram.

Lemonade, the insurance company powered by AI and social impact, has appointed Words + Pixels to manage its launch in the UK, including a long-term strategic partnership with leading insurer Aviva.

Vertus Energy has chosen Milk & Honey PR to introduce it to the European market, including the delivery of a press office, spokesperson profiling, thought leadership positioning, digital optimisation and strategic communications counsel.

Here Be Dragons, the creative PR and communications agency, has signed new clients amid a period of growth for the firm. Wins include luxury hotel Kimpton Fitzroy London and The Yards, a shopping, dining and wellness destination in the heart of Covent Garden.

B2B tech marketing specialist Fox Agency has expanded its SaaS portfolio with a trio of client wins, adding Zenoo, Syrenis, and Piper to its portfolio.