Movers and Shakers: City of London Police, W Communications and Ketchum

Citigate Dewe Rogerson has appointed its first global CEO.

City of London Police has hired a new comms chief.

W Communications has recruited a co-chief executive to work with agency founder Warren Johnson in the same role.

Four Communications has hired a reputation specialist managing director.

Ketchum has appointed a managing director for social and influence.

Ocado Group has appointed comms director David Shriver to the new role of chief reputation officer. He will focus on building, protecting, and measuring reputation to create sustainable value for the stakeholders of the online grocery fulfilment technology company. Before joining Ocado in 2017, Shriver was a managing partner at Tulchan Communications.

SEC Newgate, the international strategic communications, advocacy, and research group, has added to its leadership team with the appointment of Michele Maggiorotti as group chief operating officer – a new role. Maggiorotti will report to group chief executive Fiorenzo Tagliabue, and will be assigned to lead on easing and speeding integration at the global level, managing efficiency.

Measurement and evaluation consultancy Sensu Insight has recruited Aldus Greenhill Fletcher as its head of development and analytics. Greenhill Fletcher has held information analysis and finance positions across the legal, leisure, and events industries. He will manage Sensu Insight's proprietary data analysis tool.



Strategic corporate communications consultancy Blakeney has appointed Andy Gales and Piers Scholfield as directors. Gales is a former deputy head of international news at Sky News and managing editor at ITN Productions. He will work closely with Blakeney’s leadership team to support the consultancy’s clients with strategic media counsel. Scholfield started his career with the BBC World Service, he joined Blakeney to further grow its climate communications practice and support its clients with global media strategies.

B2B and corporate communications specialist firm Ambition PR has established new headquarters and hired three staff. Dani Andres has joined as an associate director with a remit to drive a culture of creativity. Also recruited is journalism and PR graduate Will Reid as a PR executive and creative writing graduate May Mower as digital marketing assistant.



Specialist consultancy in healthcare and medical communications AKT Health Communications has made two key additions to its leadership team. Louise Otterburn-Sawyer joins as managing director. Over the past decade, Otterburn-Sawyer has launched brands in non-OTC healthcare and brings with her a wealth of agency and in-house experience. Meanwhile, senior account director Heather Tarplee has been promoted to associate director and will take on a role within the agency’s enhanced senior leadership team. Tarplee, who was previously at Freuds, will oversee the growth of AKT’s patient engagement offering.

Here Be Dragons, the creative PR and comms agency, has promoted April Hogan to head of new business. Hogan, who has been at the firm for two years after previous stints at BCW, Splendid and Edelman, will work with founder Paul McEntee and the senior leadership to help grow the agency.

Onyx Health has promoted Trevor Pill from executive director to managing director. Founder Karen Winterhalter remains with the firm as a director but will now focus on business development. At the same time, the agency has announced plans to target international growth by expanding its existing client base in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and the US. It also aims to establish a commercial presence in the US to drive growth.