P&G Beauty names Anitra Marsh chief communications officer

CINCINNATI: Procter & Gamble has promoted Anitra Marsh to chief communications officer of P&G Beauty.

Marsh stepped into the role on October 1, replacing Kelly Vanasse, who is retiring in February 2023. Vanasse, who was a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2017 and 2018, has spent 27 years at P&G leading global communications across a number of businesses. She told PRWeek via email that her next chapter will include executive coaching and spending time with friends and family.

“It has been an honor and joy to work for such an outstanding company and to build, nurture and support a truly remarkable group of communications professionals – the best in the industry, hands down,” said Vanasse.

Marsh reports to Alex Keith, CEO of P&G Beauty, a business unit of Procter & Gamble that includes brands such as Pantene, Olay, Native, First Aid Beauty, SKII, Tula, Old Spice, Head & Shoulders and Ouai.

Marsh is leading the global organization responsible for P&G Beauty's image and reputation. This includes brand and company communications, brand-building advocacy, digital and social media, stakeholder engagement, issues advocacy and crisis management, she said via email.

Marsh has worked at P&G since 1999 in various roles. Most recently, she was VP of skin and personal care communications, sustainability and community impact. Marsh said she will retain some responsibilities while others are dispersed among team members.

She said there are no other changes to P&G’s comms team.

Procter & Gamble posted mixed results in its most recent quarter. The maker of Tide and Pampers reported its largest sales gain in 16 years but also said it is facing significant economic headwinds.

Editor's note: This story was updated on October 5 with comment from Vanasse.