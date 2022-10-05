GE Aerospace picks Tara DiJulio as chief communications officer

Megan Newhouse will also be stepping into a deputy chief comms officer role.

EVENDALE, OH: GE has named Tara DiJulio as chief communications officer at GE Aerospace, the company’s future aviation business, and promoted Megan Newhouse to deputy chief communications officer.



DiJulio, VP and CCO at GE, will also continue in her current responsibilities, leading GE’s comms function globally. In her new role, DiJulio will report to GE CEO Lawrence Culp, who is also chief executive of GE Aerospace. She will also continue reporting to GE CMO Linda Boff.

“[DiJulio] has also worked closely with the Aerospace team, giving her a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities across the business,” said GE CMO Linda Boff in an internal memo seen by PRWeek.

DiJulio wrote about her expanded role on LinkedIn, citing GE Aerospace’s mission statement: “We invent the future of flight, lift people up, and bring them home safely.”

“I’ve always loved the purpose statement at GE Aerospace and deeply admire the passionate people who are dedicated to living it each day,” she added.

Newhouse, who has been at GE for more than 15 years, formerly served as senior director of corporate comms. In her new role, she will take on leadership of GE corporate comms, including continuing to oversee all employee comms.

“[Newhouse] is an exceptional leader and has driven strong results across her current culture, GE research, [digital technology] and total rewards teams,” Boff said, adding that Newhouse will partner with DiJulio on GE Aerospace comms.

Newhouse also reports to Boff. Newhouse and DiJulio could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Last year, GE announced a plan to separate into three independent, publicly-traded companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. In July, the company revealed the divisions’ names: GE Aerospace, GE Healthcare and GE Vernova, respectively.

“As GE goes through a historic transformation, what the company needs and where we need to deploy talent is rapidly evolving. I am grateful we have the people, skills and energy that allow us to be agile and adaptive in supporting GE’s greatest needs,” Boff said.

GE reported revenue of $18.6 billion in Q2, a 2% jump from the prior-year period at $18.2 billion.