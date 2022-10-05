PRCA launches Australia network

PRCA is expanding its operations into Australia. The new network will be dedicated to supporting the industry in Australia as well as igniting ambition and uniting practitioners across the region. It will also highlight best practice and champion PR’s importance in business and society.

Founding members of the Australia network include:

Helen Graney, CEO, Jack Morton and Weber Shandwick, Australia

Richard Brett, CEO, Ogilvy, Australia, and New Zealand

Jo Scard, founder and CEO, Fifty Acres, Australia

Alice Smith, deputy managing director, Archetype, Australia

Amelia Tipping, managing director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Rebecca Wilson, EVP international, WE Communications, Australia

Melissa Shawyer, co-founder and managing director, The PR Group, Australia

Karen Coleman, managing director, Archetype, Australia

Jessica Makin, senior PR manager operations & workplace communications, Amazon, Australia

Hollie Jones, senior account director, Liquid PR, Australia

Tara Munis, head of PRCA Asia Pacific said: "Given the resources and incredible platform of the PRCA, we have the power to implement and support initiatives that address challenges in the Australian PR and communications industry. We believe that through the leadership and expertise of our new board, we can further strengthen Australia’s position as industry leaders in APAC.”