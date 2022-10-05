PRCA launches Australia network

PRCA is expanding its operations into Australia. The new network will be dedicated to supporting the industry in Australia as well as igniting ambition and uniting practitioners across the region. It will also highlight best practice and champion PR’s importance in business and society.
Founding members of the Australia network include:
- Helen Graney, CEO, Jack Morton and Weber Shandwick, Australia
- Richard Brett, CEO, Ogilvy, Australia, and New Zealand
- Jo Scard, founder and CEO, Fifty Acres, Australia
- Alice Smith, deputy managing director, Archetype, Australia
- Amelia Tipping, managing director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- Rebecca Wilson, EVP international, WE Communications, Australia
- Melissa Shawyer, co-founder and managing director, The PR Group, Australia
- Karen Coleman, managing director, Archetype, Australia
- Jessica Makin, senior PR manager operations & workplace communications, Amazon, Australia
- Hollie Jones, senior account director, Liquid PR, Australia
Tara Munis, head of PRCA Asia Pacific said: "Given the resources and incredible platform of the PRCA, we have the power to implement and support initiatives that address challenges in the Australian PR and communications industry. We believe that through the leadership and expertise of our new board, we can further strengthen Australia’s position as industry leaders in APAC.”
A year ago, PRCA announced that it would expand beyond Southeast Asia and was being rebranded to PRCA APAC.