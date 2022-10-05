Four hires reputation specialist managing director

Independent integrated agency Four Communications Group has strengthened its communications unit with the appointment of Emily Alexander as managing director, corporate reputation and issues.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 5 October 2022

Emily Alexander will join the communications unit and operating boards, working across the group to build Four Communications’ corporate reputation and issues client base.

Alexander added: “After almost a decade away, I am delighted to be working again with Ray [Eglington] and Four’s fantastic team of communicators. Four has an impressive UK and international roster of clients and I look forward to delivering strong strategic communications programmes across the group.”

Alexander brings more than 15 years of experience in consultancy and in-house roles, leading high-profile campaigns for UK and international clients. Most recently, she was marketing and communications director at Delancey. She has also spent time at a specialist financial services agency, focusing on crisis and issues.

Alexander started her career at Four as a graduate trainee, working in its London, Abu Dhabi and Dubai offices.

Ray Eglington, a founding partner and group managing director at Four, said: “She brings fantastic skills, passion, and expertise that will add even greater breadth and depth to our corporate communications offer. I’m excited to be working with her again.”

Eglington leads Four’s communications unit, working with clients such as Baillie Gifford, Sibos, King’s Cross, Mayfair & Belgravia, Amercan Express, Costa Rica, AlUla, and the Booker Prizes.


