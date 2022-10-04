Mattel hires Marielle Gelber to head comms for Hot Wheels, Matchbox

MENLO PARK, CA: Mattel has hired Marielle Gelber as global brand communications and PR lead for its Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Masters of the Universe and action figure brands.



Gelber started in the role last month and reports to Julia Jensen, VP of global brand communications.

She was not immediately available for additional comment.



Most recently, Gelber was global director of PR for MGA Entertainment between June 2021 and May 2022. Previously, she ran her own agency mg pr for six years, was an account director at Sunshine Sachs and director of PR and marketing for New York & Company.



In August 2021, Danit Marquardt left her role as Mattel’s VP of global corporate communications to start a consultancy. Later that year, she joined Serta Simmons Bedding’s executive leadership team as chief communications officer.



In Q2, Mattel reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 20% from the same quarter of 2021. The company swung to a profit of $66.4 million in the quarter after reporting a loss of $5.5 million last year.