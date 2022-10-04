Mattel hires Marielle Gelber to head comms for Hot Wheels, Matchbox

The MGA Entertainment alum is also leading comms for Mattel’s Masters of the Universe brand.

by Diana Bradley 4 October 2022

Hot Wheels stock image
Hot Wheels is one brand where Gelber will oversee comms. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

MENLO PARK, CA: Mattel has hired Marielle Gelber as global brand communications and PR lead for its Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Masters of the Universe and action figure brands.

Gelber started in the role last month and reports to Julia Jensen, VP of global brand communications. 

She was not immediately available for additional comment.

Most recently, Gelber was global director of PR for MGA Entertainment between June 2021 and May 2022. Previously, she ran her own agency mg pr for six years, was an account director at Sunshine Sachs and director of PR and marketing for New York & Company.

In August 2021, Danit Marquardt left her role as Mattel’s VP of global corporate communications to start a consultancy. Later that year, she joined Serta Simmons Bedding’s executive leadership team as chief communications officer.

In Q2, Mattel reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 20% from the same quarter of 2021. The company swung to a profit of $66.4 million in the quarter after reporting a loss of $5.5 million last year.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Mozilla hires Twitter alum Brandon Borrman as global communications head

Mozilla hires Twitter alum Brandon Borrman as global communications head

Hot Wheels is one brand where Gelber will oversee comms. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Mattel hires Marielle Gelber to head comms for Hot Wheels, Matchbox

Ditto PR names Shenetta Johnson head of consumer and DE&I

Ditto PR names Shenetta Johnson head of consumer and DE&I

The firm is working to cut back on teen and youth vaping in Minneapolis and elsewhere in Minnesota. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Minnesota turns to Haberman to keep kids off vaping

The band Molar should give you flashbacks to 'Spinal Tap.' (Photo credit: Delta Dental).

Delta Dental goes mockumentary style for Long Live Smile Power

Bayer will consider more ventures onto TikTok. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Bayer’s Teach Me How to Gummy TikTok targets older audience

Consumers want to see faster results from corporate purpose efforts. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WE study: Brands must get more practical in facing societal problems

Chloe Bailey at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

‘A modern take on a classic’: ‘Footloose’ TikTok trend inspires Pepsi’s latest spot with Chlöe Bailey

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Fujimoto also worked at the network Wongdoody.

Golin hires Pam Fujimoto to lead LA creative team