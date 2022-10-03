Citizens Financial Group promotes Peter Lucht to lead consolidated comms team

Michelle Hecht will become Citizens’ head of corporate affairs.

by Ewan Larkin 3 October 2022

PROVIDENCE, RI: Citizens Financial Group has named Peter Lucht as head of corporate communications, a newly created role. 

Reporting to Citizens chief experience officer Beth Johnson, Lucht started in the role on Monday. He is overseeing external, internal and executive comms, as well as corporate events and employee engagement. 

Lucht’s role is the result of a comms consolidation at Citizens and, as a result, he will not be replaced in his prior role. He previously spearheaded external and executive comms in a different position, as Citizens’ SVP and head of external and CEO comms. 

Michelle Hecht was formerly responsible for internal comms, corporate events and social media. She will serve as Citizens’ head of corporate affairs, working on public affairs, corporate giving and community engagement.

“[At Citizens], there’s always a belief that, with the right collaboration and integration, you can have a more powerful model than what you had before,” Lucht said, adding that he will lead a team of more than 60 staffers. 

Before joining Citizens, Lucht was VP of corporate comms at Medtronic. He also held senior comms and PR roles at Boston Scientific and Verizon, respectively. 

Citizens’ in-house comms reorganization will not affect agency relationships. Prosek Partners is its PR AOR. The company also works with Rasky Partners and Lesic & Camper on regional work, and with Hudson Cutler & Co. on its New York market entry. 

Citizens posted revenue of $1.99 billion in Q2, up from $1.61 billion the prior year period. Net income was $364 million, down from $648 million in Q2 2021. 


