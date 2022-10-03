‘A modern take on a classic’: ‘Footloose’ TikTok trend inspires Pepsi’s latest spot with Chlöe Bailey

To promote a new drink, the star is helping Pepsi launch its own TikTok challenge.

PURCHASE, NY: R&B star Chlöe Bailey is touting Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop beverage Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola by inviting fans to cut footloose.

Bailey is appearing in a music-video-style spot for the product, playing the main character in a modern take on the classic Footloose storyline and singing an updated version of the film’s theme song. The video was directed by Hannah Luxe Davis and choreographed by Sean Bankhead.

“This is a modern take on a classic,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi chief marketing officer. “This is a classic, iconic soda shop flavor, and we are bringing it all together with this music video.”

From October 1-15, consumers are encouraged to follow @Pepsi on TikTok and Instagram and share their best dance moves using Bailey’s reimagined Footloose track along with the hashtags #PepsiSodaShop and #PepsiSweepstakes. Participants will have a chance to win autographed items from Bailey, including signed posters and the autographed dancing shoes that she wore on the set of the music video, along with other prizes.

“Summer 2022’s viral Footloose TikTok trend inspired this,” said Kaplan. “The film has a feel-good energy and the song represents this idea of the unapologetic enjoyment of dancing and expressing yourself that we want to get behind.”

The campaign was initially slated to launch last week, but out of sensitivity to Hurricane Ian landing in Florida, Pepsi moved the launch date to Tuesday, October 4.

The promotion is primarily taking place on social media, through Pepsi’s YouTube channel and its other social channels, where the full video will live. A 30-second version of the spot will air during “Saturday Night Live” on October 8.

“[Bailey] is a force,” said Kaplan on why the brand decided to partner with the star. “She can act, sing and dance. We thought she would be an amazing person to reimagine this song.”

Last year, the brand launched the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop, its nostalgia-inspired line of colas, by partnering with Doja Cat to recreate the iconic track from Grease, “You’re the One That I Want.”

“The concept around the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is where indulgence meets nostalgia,” added Kaplan. “Soda shops back in the day would be where a soda jerk poured your Pepsi and put a scoop of ice cream in it.”

On using nostalgia as a marketing tactic, Kaplan noted that “in times of stress, people look for simpler times and look for comfort in things they know and love and that is where nostalgia comes in.”

PR agency Acceleration and creative agency VaynerMedia are supporting the campaign.