Golin hires Pam Fujimoto to lead LA creative team

She is working with clients such as Adobe, McDonald’s and Walmart.

by Ewan Larkin 4 October 2022

Pam Fujimoto headshot
Fujimoto also worked at the network Wongdoody.

LOS ANGELES: Golin has hired Pam Fujimoto as executive creative director in its Los Angeles office. 

Fujimoto started at the firm in early September, reporting to Deanne Yamamoto, MD of Golin Los Angeles, with a dotted-line reporting structure to George Bryant, global chief creative officer.

She is leading Golin’s creative team in Los Angeles, working closely with both the U.S. and global creative leadership to “integrate social media and digital ideas into creative output for the agency’s top clients,” the Interpublic Group firm said in a statement.

Fujimoto isn’t directly replacing anyone in the role, but the last person to hold similar responsibilities was Charlie Coney, who was executive creative director for the U.S. West Coast region at Golin. Last year, Ogilvy PR hired Coney as creative strategy officer for the U.K. and EMEA.

“Since [Coney left], the Los Angeles creative team integrated into the regional creative model that [Bryant] now oversees,” said Yamamoto. “The LA executive creative director role was recast to focus on social and digital creative with an inclusive lens and to collaborate across Golin’s creative leadership for global top clients.”

Fujimoto is overseeing creative innovation for the agency’s West Coast accounts in the retail, technology and gaming sectors, to name a few, specifically working with clients such as Adobe, McDonald’s and Walmart. She is also a member of the Los Angeles senior leadership team, delivering against growth goals in its target practices and sector specialties. 

“I’m eager to merge my brand building agency experience and commitment to DEI with the earned-first perspective of Golin, and find more relevant ways to break through and integrate into the bigger brand story for clients,” said Fujimoto in an emailed statement. 

Most recently, Fujimoto was group creative director at The Many. She has also served as a co-lead on Twitter’s global business marketing and creative leader for DEI and employee resource group work, as well as a member of the senior leadership team for Twitter’s internal agency. Fujimoto was also executive creative director at Wongdoody. 

She also cofounded the consultancy June Cleaver is Dead, which explores how marketers can better understand and connect with moms.

Golin’s revenue increased by 29% globally to $320 million and by nearly 25% in the U.S. to $200 million last year, with nearly every office seeing double-digit gains, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. 

The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment posted mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q2, down from double-digit growth a year earlier.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Consumers want to see faster results from corporate purpose efforts. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WE study: Brands must get more practical in facing societal problems

Chloe Bailey at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

‘A modern take on a classic’: ‘Footloose’ TikTok trend inspires Pepsi’s latest spot with Chlöe Bailey

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Fujimoto also worked at the network Wongdoody.

Golin hires Pam Fujimoto to lead LA creative team

Lucht previously led external and executive comms in a different position.

Citizens Financial Group promotes Peter Lucht to lead consolidated comms team

L-R: Mike Burns, managing partner of KP Public Affairs, and Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC.

Public Policy Holding Company acquires KP Public Affairs

Chasten Buttigieg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chasten Buttigieg joins KNP Communications

Dream job alert: Jack in the Box seeks head Twitch creator

Dream job alert: Jack in the Box seeks head Twitch creator

L-R: IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky, RafterOne CEO Erik Dodier and MRM chairwoman and CEO Kate MacNevin.

IPG acquires Salesforce commerce specialist RafterOne

James Baril will serve as the practice lead.

Vox Global creates behavioral insights offering