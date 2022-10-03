Public Policy Holding Company acquires KP Public Affairs

The deal is PPHC’s first acquisition since its December IPO.

by Ewan Larkin 3 October 2022

Combined headshots of Mike Burns and Stewart Hall
L-R: Mike Burns, managing partner of KP Public Affairs, and Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC.

WASHINGTON: Public Policy Holding Company has acquired KP Public Affairs. 

PPHC will initially pay $11.4 million as part of the deal, which was finalized on October 1, with future payments of up to a maximum aggregate of $35 million, based on KP’s profit contribution growth through December 2026.

KP will retain its branding, operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of PPHC. There will be no staffing changes as a result of the acquisition. 

The move will help PPHC expand out of Washington, DC, tapping into KP’s West Coast footprint in California and 31 staffers. 

“This is a really dynamic time in public affairs as we see the strengthening of connections between California and DC with clients and industry engaging with both federal- and state-level policymakers, the technology industry and Silicon Valley in particular,” PPHC CEO Stewart Hall said via email. “This is why we’re pleased to be delivering on what we set out to do at the time of our IPO: broadening our offering into key state capitals.”

Hall added that KP’s experience in key industries such as technology will be “invaluable” to the PPHC group.

PPHC, a bi-artisan U.S. government affairs business, is the parent company of public affairs shops Forbes Tate and Seven Letter and government affairs consulting firm Alpine Group. In December, PPHC went public on the London Stock Exchange. 

In 2021, PPHC reported a revenue of $99.3 million, up over 28.2% from the year prior, according to its annual report. As of June 30, net cash was $17.9 million.

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, KP provides full-service lobbying, public affairs and PR work for corporate, nonprofit and U.S. government clients. Last year, KP posted revenue of $10.9 million.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Citizens Financial Group promotes Peter Lucht to lead consolidated comms team

L-R: Mike Burns, managing partner of KP Public Affairs, and Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC.

Public Policy Holding Company acquires KP Public Affairs

Chasten Buttigieg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chasten Buttigieg joins KNP Communications

Dream job alert: Jack in the Box seeks head Twitch creator

Dream job alert: Jack in the Box seeks head Twitch creator

L-R: IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky, RafterOne CEO Erik Dodier and MRM chairwoman and CEO Kate MacNevin.

IPG acquires Salesforce commerce specialist RafterOne

James Baril will serve as the practice lead.

Vox Global creates behavioral insights offering

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Citigate Dewe Rogerson appoints global CEO

Citigate Dewe Rogerson appoints global CEO

The program also lands resumes with employers such as Yum Brands. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

How the Work Readiness Program is helping first gen college grads and minorities get PR jobs

Gavin has worked at Expedia for 11 years.

Expedia Group global comms head Sarah Gavin departs after more than a decade