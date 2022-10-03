Chasten Buttigieg joins KNP Communications

KNP helps senior executives, politicians and celebrities develop their communication skills.

by Ewan Larkin 3 October 2022

Chasten Buttigieg (Image credit: Getty Images)
WASHINGTON: KNP Communications has named Chasten Buttigieg as a senior consultant, the agency said in a blog post on Monday.  

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at KNP and to have the opportunity to share my experiences as a theater artist, middle-school teacher and campaigner with our clients," Buttigieg said in a statement. 

Buttigieg, New York Times bestselling author, wrote a memoir in 2020 titled, I Have Something to Tell You, and is an LGBTQ+ advocate. He is married to former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who currently serves as U.S. secretary of transportation. 

A KNP representative could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Earlier this year, KNP brought on former news anchor Viviana Hurtado. At Bloomberg Television, Hurtado covered global business, finance and the economy. 

KNP is a private agency dedicated to helping clients strengthen their communication skills. Services include media training, message development consulting, moderator training and speechwriting and ghostwriting. 

The firm has helped elect Democratic candidates to office at the national, state and local level since 2006, according to a company statement. KNP works with clients such as senators and members of Congress, Ted talkers, nobel prize winners, presidential candidates, athletes and celebrities.


