Radisson Hotel Group appoints consumer PR and influencer marketing partner

Radisson Hotel Group has chosen Citypress as its retained consumer public relations and influencer marketing partner after a competitive pitch.

Citypress will work with Radisson Hotel Group’s in-house communications team to promote its brands as the hotel group of choice for guests, owners and talent.

The brief involves UK media and influencer engagement, with a focus on major upcoming hotel and resort launches.

Katie Redman, PR and communications manager for northern and western Europe at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Citypress has great experience and a deep understanding of our business and sector, along with the creativity and ideas that will engage our target audiences.

“We’ve tasked Citypress with bringing our group vision to life and they have been appointed at what is set to be a hugely significant time for Radisson Hotel Group and the travel industry.”

The group has more than 1,700 hotels in operation and development worldwide, and has Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu and Radisson RED among its nine distinctive brands.

Victoria Bridge, senior director, consumer brand, at Citypress, said: “Radisson Hotel Group is renowned and trusted worldwide for its industry-leading hotels and resorts. Post-pandemic, the travel industry is full of opportunity, and we’re excited to support the brands’ success.”

Citypress is an independent UK PR agency that in 2021 became employee-owned. It works with consumer brands including Aldi, Loveholidays, Pets at Home, Sykes Holiday Cottages, and Mamas & Papas.