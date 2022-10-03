Vox Global creates behavioral insights offering

SVP and partner James Baril has been named head of the newly created function.

by Ewan Larkin 3 October 2022

WASHINGTON: Vox Global has launched a behavioral insights practice. 

James Baril, SVP and partner at Vox, will serve as the practice lead. He is reporting to Vox SVP and senior partner Chris Matthews. 

Vox, a part of FleishmanHillard’s network, had been informally working with clients on behavioral insights for numerous years.

“We [now] have the pieces in place – the data, behavioral science and team – to finally bring this capability to scale,” Baril said. 

The behavioral science offering will comprise over 12 staffers, with expertise in data, behavioral science, data advertising and environmental, social and governance. Along with Baril, Jessica Abensour, partner at Vox, will help to manage the practice.

Neil Lewis, assistant professor of communication and social behavior at Cornell University, will also work closely with the Vox team. 

“This is a practice that is set on identifying audiences, understanding who they are and the narratives that are driving their engagement, and then positively influencing what they think and do,” Baril said, adding that the work will range anywhere from social issues to campaigns. 

Vox’s new capability will use a patent-pending, precision communications platform called omniearnedID, which helps clients with audience behavior, trend analysis and predictive analytics. 

The Vox behavioral insights team will also produce research for clients, including the narrative analysis report, which will examine thousands of social posts, Reddit threads and news articles about a topic, and then help recognize the broader narratives involved. 

Omnicom PR Group posted 15.8% revenue growth in Q2 2022.


