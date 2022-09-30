Hill+Knowlton to craft crisis comms plan for oil refinery Pemex Deer Park

Shell completed the sale of the Deer Park refinery, transferring full ownership to Pemex for $596 million, according to a Shell statement, early this year.

by Ewan Larkin 30 September 2022

image of the Deer Park oil refinery
Shell sold Deer Park this year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has partnered with oil refinery Deer Park, a Pemex subsidiary, according to a Foreign Agents Registration Act filing. 

The agreement, which went into effect on September 26, will see H+K create an all-inclusive crisis communications and training plan for Deer Park. 

The filing added that the WPP agency will not provide services directly to Pemex, and that there is no formal agreement between the two entities. H+K global CFO Andy Scharf signed the document. 

A H+K representative could not be reached for further comment. 

Pemex is a Mexican state-controlled petroleum company and a major tax revenue contributor to the country’s government, according to its website. Deer Park refinery, located in Houston, can process up to 340,000 barrels of oil per day

H+K and Deer Park’s business relationship comes amid a wave of criticism of the industry’s work with fossil fuel companies. 

This month, House Democrats condemned PR agencies for their work on behalf of oil companies. Last week, during the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General António Guterres accused the PR industry of shielding fossil fuel corporations from scrutiny. 

H+K posted a 12% gain in revenue globally last year to $410 million and a 5% increase in the U.S. to $115 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. The agency recently acquired the Latin America-focused agency JeffreyGroup and expanded its own Brazil-based firm, Ideal, internationally. H+K also named Brenna Terry as global chair of healthcare this month. 


Shell sold Deer Park this year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

