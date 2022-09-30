‘I’m alive, healthy and happy’: Brand favorite the ‘Corn Kid’ quashes rumors of his death

A hoax is circulating that the 7-year-old was killed in a shooting, forcing the young social media celebrity to do his own crisis response.

NEW YORK: “I’m alive, healthy and happy.”

That’s what the “Corn Kid,” real name Tariq, posted in a story to his TikTok page @kornboyofficial on Friday in response to a viral rumor claiming that he died.

The hoax, which says Tariq was found dead as the result of a gang-related shooting, originated on Facebook, according to Distractify.

The seven-year-old took the internet by storm this summer after he appeared in a Recess Therapy video, which went viral on Instagram and TikTok, declaring his love for corn. TikTok users also turned the interview into a variety of content, including an original song.

The “Corn Kid” has worked with brands such as Chipotle, MrBeast Burger and he was even crowned South Dakota’s “corn-bassador.”