‘I’m alive, healthy and happy’: Brand favorite the ‘Corn Kid’ quashes rumors of his death

A hoax is circulating that the 7-year-old was killed in a shooting, forcing the young social media celebrity to do his own crisis response.

by Diana Bradley 30 September 2022

image of Corn Kid with a corn mascot.
Corn Kid: Wants fans to know he's alive and well.

NEW YORK: “I’m alive, healthy and happy.”

That’s what the “Corn Kid,” real name Tariq, posted in a story to his TikTok page @kornboyofficial on Friday in response to a viral rumor claiming that he died.

The hoax, which says Tariq was found dead as the result of a gang-related shooting, originated on Facebook, according to Distractify.

The seven-year-old took the internet by storm this summer after he appeared in a Recess Therapy video, which went viral on Instagram and TikTok, declaring his love for corn. TikTok users also turned the interview into a variety of content, including an original song.

The “Corn Kid” has worked with brands such as Chipotle, MrBeast Burger and he was even crowned South Dakota’s “corn-bassador.”


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Corn Kid: Wants fans to know he's alive and well.

‘I’m alive, healthy and happy’: Brand favorite the ‘Corn Kid’ quashes rumors of his death

(Image credit: Samsung/YouTube).

Samsung puts a spotlight on female Bolivian skateboarding crew

Sherman leaves the agency world for higher education. (Photo credit: Omnicom).

Omnicom Group EVP Peter Sherman to depart

Fingerpaint founder and CEO Ed Mitzen.

Fingerpaint buys med-comms shop Parsons

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Old San Juan in Puerto Rico. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

‘This is a setback, not a reset:’ How Discover Puerto Rico is responding to Hurricane Fiona

Who is Dairy Milk sponsoring in the New York City Marathon? Every female runner who joins its team

Who is Dairy Milk sponsoring in the New York City Marathon? Every female runner who joins its team

Lowdown: Tech drives the news cycle

Lowdown: Tech drives the news cycle

Brands should embrace TikTok

Brands should embrace TikTok

Cargill has more than 155,000 employees.

GE alum Deia Campanelli to lead comms at Cargill