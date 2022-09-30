Samsung puts a spotlight on female Bolivian skateboarding crew

The new campaign from Edelman takes Samsung’s Voices of Galaxy storytelling series to LATAM for the first time.

The nine skaters who make up Bolivian skateboarding collective ImillaSkate weren’t seeing other women on the streets with them. They certainly weren’t seeing other indigenous women, or cholitas, wearing pollera — big, bright skirts — over knee pads and Vans.

In Samsung’s recent episode of its storytelling series focusing on Samsung Galaxy users, Voices of Galaxy, ImillaSkate members talk about recording videos on their phones to encourage fellow indigenous Bolivian women to don helmets, or their distinct wide-brimmed hats, and start riding.

As the women ride around in skateparks and on the streets, they discuss the importance of using technology to teach others about their culture. One ImillaSkate member coaches a young woman through balancing on her skateboard.

Edelman developed the campaign on Samsung’s behalf. It's the first episode of Voices of Galaxy, which Samsung and Edelman launched together in 2020, to explore Latin America. Previous episodes have highlighted a military veteran photographer, underwater cinematographer and a Tongan flag bearer.

Michelle Crossan-Matos, SVP, chief marketing and communications officer at Samsung Electronics, landed on Campaign US’s 2022 CMO 50 list.

Edelman added 900 people and grew 15.4% globally on a constant currency basis to $985 million — with the U.S. up 15.5% to $613.1 million, according to PRWeek’s 2022 Agency Business Report. The firm had $1.06 billion in annual revenue as of June 30.

