Omnicom Group EVP Peter Sherman to depart

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group EVP Peter Sherman, a key architect of the network’s integrated service model, is departing at the end of the year to pursue a career as an educator.

Sherman is responsible for Omnicom’s global client strategy and works across its portfolio of agencies to define new business best practices and integrated client models. In his nearly nine-year tenure as EVP, he has tripled Omnicom’s global client leaders group from 10 to 30 leaders.

The New York-based holding company's PR firms include Ketchum, FleishmanHillard and Porter Novelli under Omnicom PR Group.

Omnicom will announce a new leadership structure to take over his role “in the coming weeks.” Sherman “played an instrumental role in identifying the new team that will succeed him,” Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren said in a statement.

Sherman is joining the University of North Carolina's Hussman School of Journalism and Media to lead a new certificate program in health communication and marketing, launching in the Spring semester. He is set to depart Omnicom on December 31.

The long-time Omnicom executive formerly led BBDO in New York, San Francisco and Europe over nearly 17 years. As MD of BBDO Europe, based in Milan, he helped unify 35 offices across 18 countries and won multiple pan-European pitches.

Sherman had a brief stint at WPP’s J. Walter Thompson, now Wunderman Thompson, as CEO of New York and then North America in 2013, before moving back to Omnicom in 2014 to become EVP.

His move into education full-time follows several years of teaching commitments. He has been an instructor for the University of Texas Moody College of Communication’s New York program, a board member for Virginia Commonwealth University’s Brand Center and a foundation board member for the University of Wyoming, his alma mater.