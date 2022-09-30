Fingerpaint buys med-comms shop Parsons

The agency’s latest acquisition marks its second in the past three months.

by Marc Iskowitz, MM+M 30 September 2022

Ed Mitzen headshot
Fingerpaint founder and CEO Ed Mitzen.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY: Fingerpaint acquired Parsons Medical Communications, which offers scientific communications to the eye care industry, the agency said Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

The Boston-based firm will operate as a specialty unit within Fingerpaint Group. Its founder, Erin Parsons, will continue to lead her three-person team as MD, reporting to Scott Goudy, president of Fingerpaint’s MedThink Group. 

A full-service company, PMC provides scientific strategy and medical communications, as well as advocacy development and peer-to-peer educational programs, for the ophthalmic segment. 

The acquisition marks Fingerpaint’s sixth since December 2020, when it took on private equity partner Knox Lane, and its second in the past three months, following the addition of multicultural agency Emcay in July.

Fingerpaint’s 2021 revenue rose to $135 million from $85 million in 2020, according to the 2022 MM+M Agency 100.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 


