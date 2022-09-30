The News Movement appoints former Freuds and Teneo creative
The News Movement, the soon-to-be-launched ‘social-first media company’ spearheaded by well-known media executives William Lewis and Kamal Ahmed, has appointed Lotte Jones as its chief marketing officer.
