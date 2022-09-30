Instinctif makes two senior appointments

Instinctif Partners has announced a pair of senior appointments in London, expanding its sustainability and emerging markets offering.

Helen Dodd has joined Instinctif Partners as head of reinventing responsibility, which covers the business, integrated sustainability and ESG advisory service.

Kim Polley, a managing partner in the Johannesburg office, has relocated to London and taken on the role of senior emerging market advisor in addition to her existing client responsibilities.

Ed Amory, chief executive of Instinctif Partners, said: “Helen and Kim’s appointments show our commitment to supporting our clients in engaging their stakeholders and unlocking opportunities for positive social, environmental and commercial impact.

“In addition, Helen and Kim’s wealth of knowledge in their respective areas will help our clients navigate increasingly challenging operating environments across the EMEA markets.”

Dodd has 15 years of experience in sustainable business communications, public policy and employee engagement. She joins the agency from Unilever, where she held senior positions in the global and UK and Ireland communications and corporate affairs teams.

Dodd said: “The ESG and sustainability landscape is rapidly changing, with organisations and brands increasingly expected to put people and the planet at the centre of their business strategies.”

Polley has more than two decades of experience in developed and emerging market corporate affairs, reputation and crisis management.

She works closely with clients to establish leadership positions on issues affecting reputation, ranging from sustainability and public affairs to digital challenges and responses to changing markets.

Polley will split her time between London and Johannesburg in her new role and continue supporting and delivering work with and for Instinctif’s clients in South Africa.

She said: “For almost two decades, Instinctif Partners has supported multinationals, multilaterals, development agencies and state-owned entities in emerging markets.

“With the global economy under pressure and the impacts of climate change top of the agenda, we believe our expertise in securing our clients’ ability to navigate change sustainably and responsibly in volatile markets has never been more relevant.”

Instinctif is the UK’s second-biggest agency for ESG, according to PRWeek UK’s 2022 rankings.