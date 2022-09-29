GE alum Deia Campanelli to lead comms at Cargill

Campanelli will lead a team of more than 100 comms professionals at the multinational.

WAYZATA, MN: Cargill has hired Deia Campanelli as VP of global communications, effective October 10.

Campanelli, reporting to Cargill chief sustainability officer Pilar Cruz, will replace Anna White Lovely, who held the position for nearly three years.

Lovely is now principal at her solo practice, White Gate Communications.

Campanelli will oversee all of Cargill’s comms, including external, internal, digital, social and crisis communications, and will manage a team of more than 100 staffers.

“I’m excited to join this team,” Campanelli said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to shepherd the organization through an exciting time of transformation for the food and agriculture industry at large.”

Campanelli has served as rail technology company Wabtec’s chief communications and sustainability officer. She joined Wabtec following its merger with GE Transportation, where Campanelli worked as CCO, which took place in early 2019.

A Wabtec representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Campanelli’s replacement; Campanelli said the company has not filled the role.

Campanelli has also held senior comms roles at GE, GE Capital and U.S. Cellular.

In August, as a part of its annual report, Cargill reported fiscal-year revenue of $165 billion, a 23% increase from a year ago.

The company’s brands include Provimi, Ewos, Nutrena, Diamond V and Purina. Founded in 1865, the global food and agriculture corporation has more than 155,000 employees and locations in 70 countries on five continents, according to its website.