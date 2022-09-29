On the radio: Truss gives a masterclass in calamity comms
Yesterday evening media wires started whirring and social media was ablaze as it was announced that Liz Truss would be taking to airwaves in her first media appearance for six days. But she had chosen to go down the local route rather than the national. And it didn’t go well…
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>