What it takes to be a Changemaker: Part 4 of a DE&I-focused podcast series

Speakers:
-Deisha Barnett, president, global communications and content strategy, UPS
-Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, PRWeek
In this fourth podcast of our series devoted to the inaugural Changemakers program, presented by Google in partnership with PRWeek, Deisha Barnett, president, global communications and content strategy at UPS and member of the esteemed Changemakers Advisory Board, and PRWeek VP and editorial director Steve Barrett speak about what makes a true DE&I “changemaker.” To shed light on the answer, crucial issues ranging from creative solutions to pay equity to transparency are all discussed in depth.
We welcome you to listen to the first, second and third podcasts of this series, featuring Google’s Corey duBrowa, Medtronic’s Torod Neptune, Royal Caribbean Group’s Rosanna Fiske and the Peace Corps’ Troy Blackwell.