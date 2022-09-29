Pitch Update: Sodexo Engage, Manchester Museum, Dover and more...

PRWeek's round-up of pitches and account moves.

by PRWeek UK staff 30 September 2022

Sodexo Engage, the employee engagement expert, has appointed Octopus Group as its UK PR agency to support its growth plans.

Cedar Electronics has hired international creative communications agency Ranieri on a retained basis, with full communication and influencer remit for its brands Cobra Electronics and ESCORT.

Manchester Museum has selected Flint Culture to support its reopening, after a £15m transformation, in February 2023. 

Reflaunt has appointed The Lifestyle Agency after a competitive pitch to handle its communications and media strategy. Reflaunt will expand its portfolio of clients, which currently includes Net-A-Porter, Balenciaga, and Harvey Nichols.

Independent digital PR agency JBH has added energy insurance provider Hometree to its growing list of clients.

Travel, aviation and mobility PR specialist 8020 Communications has been hired by the Port of Dover. The agency will report to the Port of Dover’s head of policy and communications.

Dizzie, the refillable groceries delivery company previously known as Good Club, has appointed Catch, the B Corp communications agency for impact-driven brands, to bring PR and thought leadership support to its relaunch and new b2b offering.


