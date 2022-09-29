Movers and Shakers: the BBC, Fleetwood, The News Movement and more...

PRWeek's round-up of industry hires, departures and promotions.

by PRWeek UK staff 30 September 2022

The BBC has appointed a corporate affairs director.

Fleetwood has hired a former senior No.10 adviser.

Creative communications agency Radioactive has recruited former regional editor Tom Gibbon as its first head of content. Gibbon spent 15 years in regional digital and print journalism for titles such as the Banbury Guardian, Gloucester Citizen, Gloucestershire Live and InYourArea.

The News Movement has appointed Lotte Jones as chief marketing officer. She will lead global marketing and brand communications, joining Jesscia Coen who was recently appointed executive editor.

Tech PR agency Make Honey has made two senior leadership hires. Rebecca Mansfield joins the team as senior client director to lead client services. Most recently, she was senior PR and events manager for Garmin UK & Ireland. Also joining the agency is Caroline Gosney, as a client and content director. Gosney has worked with brands including Tesco, Jack Daniel’s, LEGO, Levi’s, Walkers, Bacardi and Christian Louboutin.

Birmingham-based creative and digital agency Clevercherry recently welcomed Stacey Crampton and Zoe Ellis as digital account managers and Jessica Greaney as head of marketing. Crampton comes to Clevercherry with several years of experience in account and development project management with a premium automotive client, while Ellis has four years of digital agency experience working with b2b and b2c clients. Greaney, meanwhile, has extensive experience executing and measuring strategic b2b and b2c campaigns.

Balderton Capital has announced the appointment of Rachel Bremer as chief marketing and communications officer. Bremer was previously a partner at the global advisory firm Milltown Partners, where she worked with leading global technology companies and high-growth start-ups.

Ambassador Cruise Line has recruited Ian Benjafield as head of communications and Nicola Harper as head of distribution – a new role. Benjafield has more than 25 years of experience in the travel industry, working across destination, tour operating, airline, retail, cruise and hotel comms. Harper, who joins the premium-value cruise operator on 10 October, will assume leadership of the ambassador trade team.


