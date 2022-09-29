Royal London appoints financial services team following a competitive pitch

Royal London has hired Powerscourt on a retained basis to support its corporate comms.

Mutual insurance, pensions and investment group Royal London, which has £150bn of assets under management, has appointed Powerscourt’s financial services team on a retained basis after a competitive pitch process.

Jamie Jenkins, director of policy and communications at Royal London, said: “The Powerscourt team impressed us with their deep sector expertise and creative approach, demonstrating an ability to pair C-suite advice with a strong range of experts to support the in-house team.

“Central to this will be how we use our mutual status to help our customers to build their financial resilience while also playing our part in supporting a fair transition to a sustainable world, for their benefit and the benefit of wider society.”

Powerscourt will provide strategic communications and reputation management advice to Royal London, supporting its comms activity across internal and external channels.

The account will be run by Justin Griffiths (pictured, above), partner and head of financials and real estate at Powerscourt, supported by a six-strong core account team.

Griffiths said: “Royal London is uniquely placed to communicate the benefits of mutuality as a responsible steward of its customers’ money and a shining example of a business where customers are always put first."

The brief includes corporate narrative development, media campaigns, financial calendar communications and issues management.