Kellogg’s Stacy Flathau to lead corporate affairs for cereal business spinoff

Flathau will assume the role after the company's cereal brands separate into a new entity.

BATTLE CREEK, MI: Kellogg Company has named Stacy Flathau as chief corporate affairs officer of future spinoff North America Cereal Co.

Flathau will be responsible for communications, government relations and philanthropy, according to a company statement. She will report to Gary Pilnick, CEO designate of North America Cereal Co.

Over her 13 years at the company, Flathau has held various positions in corporate and internal comms. She currently serves as Kellogg Company’s senior director of corporate comms, overseeing external, crisis, supply chain and labor comms.

Flathau was not available for further comment.

The Michigan-based food giant also announced several other appointments, including Sarah Ludmer as chief wellbeing and environmental, social and governance officer; Bill Rex as chief information officer; Mike Christensen as chief HR officer; and Norma Barnes-Euresti as chief legal officer.

Last month, Kellogg Company unveiled other members of the North America Cereal Co., such as Pilnick and Dave McKinstray, who is expected to become CFO.

The leadership moves are subject to - and will be effective upon - the separation of North America Cereal Co., which is on track to be completed by the end of 2023. Until then, the staffers will remain in their current roles and maintain their day-to-day responsibilities.

In June, Kellogg Company revealed it was splitting its brands in snacking, cereal and plant-based businesses into three independent companies: Global Snacking Co., North America Cereal Co. and Plant Co., respectively.

Kellogg Company brought on Brunswick Group to help with the spinoff announcement, a Brunswick representative told PRWeek.

The company’s net sales increased 8.7% to $3.9 billion in Q2, compared to $3.5 billion during the same period last year. Its cereal brands include Frosted Flakes, Special K, Fruit Loops, Mini-Wheats, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Kellogg's, Kashi and Bear Naked.