BRG Communications names Edelman, Ogilvy alum Michael Sloan as COO

Sloan will oversee finance, HR, office management and internal communications.

by Ewan Larkin 28 September 2022

Michael Sloan started in the newly created role on September 7. (Image credit: James Kegley)
Michael Sloan started in the newly created role on September 7. (Image credit: James Kegley)

ALEXANDRIA, VA: BRG Communications has hired Michael Sloan as chief operating officer, a newly created position. 

Sloan, reporting to BRG CEO Jane Barwis, started in the role on September 7. He is managing operations such as finance, HR, office management and internal comms.

On joining BRG, Sloan said, “I’m at the point in my career where I want to be at a place where I can personally make an impact.” 

BRG created the COO role to help balance Barwis’ responsibilities and better support the agency’s rapid growth, Sloan said. 

“If you don’t build the proper foundation for growth, you can fall apart under your own weight,” Sloan said, adding that he will lead three employees. 

From 2019 to 2021, the agency’s revenue grew 60%, according to a company statement. Sloan said BRG is on track to reach $4 million in revenue this year. 

Previously, Sloan served as COO at JPA Health. Stefanie Tuck, VP of public health at JPA Health, said the company has named Chris Sousa as Sloan’s replacement. Tuck added that JPA Health has shifted the COO responsibilities into a new CFO role.  

Sloan has also worked as CFO at Coyne PR; CFO of U.S. operations at Edelman; and chief client financial officer at Ogilvy PR. 

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, BRG has 25 staffers. The agency’s services include research and testing, influencer engagement, media relations, thought leadership, digital marketing, graphic design and social media. 

In August, BRG promoted Shannon McDaniel and Laurie Mobley to EVPs. They both report to Barwis. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Michael Sloan started in the newly created role on September 7. (Image credit: James Kegley)

BRG Communications names Edelman, Ogilvy alum Michael Sloan as COO

Trash bags, ramen or Spam: Which product definitely didn’t need to be pumpkin spice-ified?

Trash bags, ramen or Spam: Which product definitely didn’t need to be pumpkin spice-ified?

Degree helps marathon runners with physical conditions to cross the finish line

Degree helps marathon runners with physical conditions to cross the finish line

Haymarket to launch podcasting title PodPod

Haymarket to launch podcasting title PodPod

SeeHer and AT&T team up to measure gender equality in sports

SeeHer and AT&T team up to measure gender equality in sports

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

MuckRack expands podcast database

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Around the office with Starbucks’ A.J. Jones

Around the office with Starbucks’ A.J. Jones

Penta president Matt McDonald.

6 companies combine to launch stakeholder solutions firm Penta

CEO Richard Edelman.

Edelman hits $1.06 billion mark ahead of 70th anniversary