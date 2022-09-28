BRG Communications names Edelman, Ogilvy alum Michael Sloan as COO

ALEXANDRIA, VA: BRG Communications has hired Michael Sloan as chief operating officer, a newly created position.

Sloan, reporting to BRG CEO Jane Barwis, started in the role on September 7. He is managing operations such as finance, HR, office management and internal comms.

On joining BRG, Sloan said, “I’m at the point in my career where I want to be at a place where I can personally make an impact.”

BRG created the COO role to help balance Barwis’ responsibilities and better support the agency’s rapid growth, Sloan said.

“If you don’t build the proper foundation for growth, you can fall apart under your own weight,” Sloan said, adding that he will lead three employees.

From 2019 to 2021, the agency’s revenue grew 60%, according to a company statement. Sloan said BRG is on track to reach $4 million in revenue this year.

Previously, Sloan served as COO at JPA Health. Stefanie Tuck, VP of public health at JPA Health, said the company has named Chris Sousa as Sloan’s replacement. Tuck added that JPA Health has shifted the COO responsibilities into a new CFO role.

Sloan has also worked as CFO at Coyne PR; CFO of U.S. operations at Edelman; and chief client financial officer at Ogilvy PR.

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, BRG has 25 staffers. The agency’s services include research and testing, influencer engagement, media relations, thought leadership, digital marketing, graphic design and social media.

In August, BRG promoted Shannon McDaniel and Laurie Mobley to EVPs. They both report to Barwis.