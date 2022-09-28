Haymarket to launch podcasting title PodPod

Haymarket is set to launch PodPod, an editorial brand about the craft and business of podcasting.

PodPod, which is a sister brand of Campaign and PRWeek, will launch in October and include a podcast, a website and daily email bulletins.

Adam Shepherd has been appointed editor of PodPod. He has previously worked at IT Pro for seven years, most recently as reviews and community editor.

Haymarket’s launch of PodPod follows its acquisition in June of Podcast Awards Limited, the owner of the British Podcast Awards, the Australian Podcast Awards and the Irish Podcast Awards.

PodPod and Podcast Awards Limited both sit within Haymarket Business Media’s marketing communications portfolio, alongside Campaign and PRWeek.

“As interest and investment in digital audio grows, the time feels right to launch an independent editorial brand for everyone in podcasting, from makers to advertisers," said Jennie Meynell, group commercial director of Campaign and PRWeek and business lead of PodPod. “The passion, talent and opportunity in this space is palpable, and I'm excited to see where this thriving and diverse sector takes us.”

“PodPod will talk to all the key players, from podcast creators and commissioners to platforms and advertisers," said Gideon Spanier, U.K. editor-in-chief of Campaign and editorial director of PodPod. “We will offer case studies and practical tips about the craft of podcasting and how to drive audience growth. And we will use Campaign’s unrivalled access to marketers, agencies and media companies to make sense of different business models for podcasters."

Haymarket’s investment in PodPod comes after Campaign and Haymarket Business Media won four prizes at the Association of Online Publishers’ digital publishing awards 2022, including the Grand Prix for best b-to-b digital publishing company.

Find out more about PodPod and follow @podpodofficial on Twitter.