‘Don’t be the dinosaurs who no one wants to work for – or who clients don’t come to’ – PRWeek Beyond the Noise Podcast

Not challenging ideas around a ‘good culture’ or addressing diversity and inclusion will hurt businesses and impact the perception of it, specialists in the field have told the PRWeek Beyond the Noise podcast.

by Andrew McCorkell 28 September 2022

Barbara Phillips, chair of the PRCA Race & Ethnicity Equity Board, and Sheeraz Gulsher, co-founder of People Like Us, discussed the PRWeek Pay Gap project report with regular host Frankie Oliver, the founder of New Society, and PRWeek UK editor-in chief Danny Rogers.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify or your favourite platform, or listen in your browser above.

Speaking about the second year of the PRWeek Pay Gap study, Gulsher said he was “heartbroken” that there had not been more entrants this year, adding that the elephant in the room was that no large agencies had come forward.

“But there is immense pride for the agencies that have entered. I know their staff and the brands associated with them will feel proud too,” he said.

In her assessment, Philips also offered a glimpse of the findings in the upcoming PRCA Census study.

She said: “Year on year, there has been a fall in the amount ethnically diverse practitioners are being paid. There are more people in the industry from diverse backgrounds, but they always seem to be junior level or entry-level, not senior.

“There is also a very set idea in our industry of what is a good or successful culture – what clients want to see, how you behave. You can see this in how people socialise, how they work and the long hours. It’s like a badge of honour if you work 90 hours a week. But that isn’t for everyone.”

For analysis and data check out the full breakdown of the Pay Gap project.


