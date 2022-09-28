Charles Tyrwhitt appoints new agency

Men’s clothing and accessories retailer Charles Tyrwhitt has appointed independent creative agency Five by Five to lead the launch of its new brand platform.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 28 September 2022

Five by Five has beaten two other creative agencies in a paid competitive pitch to win the Charles Tyrwhitt brief. The firm demonstrated an understanding of the brand and its tone of voice, sparked a connection with the client and was swiftly selected to take the lead.

Annabel Mackie, managing director of Five by Five, said: “We’re especially thrilled to be working with a client that we feel such a connection to. There’s a genuine meeting of minds that will truly benefit the outcome of this partnership.”

Present both during and post-pitch, Charles Tyrwhitt’s stakeholders have remained heavily involved in the development of the brand strategy and campaign work, demonstrating a commitment to the process.

Joe Irons, chief marketing and sales officer at Charles Tyrwhitt, said: “We can’t wait to spotlight the unique qualities of the brand with the agency’s help, achieving consistent messaging across all areas that can allow us to truly stand out from our competitors.”

For the rollout of the brand platform across stores and catalogues, Five by Five will look to leverage the brand’s associations and attributes to craft a defined identity.

The agency will also work with Charles Tyrwhitt to apply this method across the brand’s work with its ambassadors, its sustainability pledge, and its association with England Rugby to ensure consistency and distinctiveness across all communications.


