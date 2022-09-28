Movers & Shakers: Golin, MSL, Zeno Group, and more

Jane Morgan departs PR firm Golin Hong Kong after six years to relocate to Singapore with her family. Former vice president Carol Yeung (pictured above) steps up to succeed her as managing director. Yeung will continue to work in her capacity as Hong Kong’s ESG lead as well.

The A-Leagues has appointed Mango Melbourne, part of DDB Group, as its consumer PR agency.

MSL has appointed Suzy Goulding as head of sustainability APAC and MEA to oversee the sustainability practice in these regions. She will lead strategy development and steer sustainability efforts for clients handled under MSL and support an integrated approach to ESG-related endeavours. Goulding was previously at MullenLowe Salt, where she was the APAC managing director for both the strategic communications agency and its specialist practice, MullenLowe Sustainability, which she launched three years ago.

Ashish Pathak joins Edelman India in the newly created role of ECD. With nearly two decades of experience, Pathak has held roles at several creative agencies, including Wunderman Thompson, BBH, BMB and Ogilvy. In his new role, Pathak will report into Tim Green, Edelman’s chief creative officer for Asia-Pacific.

Zeno Group has hired Claire McDonald as executive vice president, talent, APAC and global projects. In this new role, McDonald will provide leadership across an expanded view of talent for the region, encompassing all aspects of the employee experience, culture and agency marketing. McDonald brings more than 18 years of experience with the Daniel J. Edelman Group, having previously held the role of HR director at Edelman Southeast Asia. In her new role, she will report to chief talent officer Carol Gronlund.

Bastion Reputation has appointed Elliot Giakalis as its new principal consultant, media, and public affairs. He will lead the company’s media and public affairs practice after he spent more than three years at Australia Post where he managed the national media team, provided strategic counsel to senior executives nationally, and was the speechwriter for successive CEOs. Prior to that, Giakalis was a senior media adviser to the Victorian Treasurer, Tim Pallas. In this role, he oversaw and executed the media strategy on four Victorian State Budgets and several significant government financial transactions, including the lease of the Port of Melbourne.

Elan Group has appointed Pallavi Mohan to head marketing and communications. In her new role, she will lead the marketing and public relations for the real estate developer. Mohan’s last full-time role was with DLF from January 2017 to May 2020, where she was general manager. After that, she worked as a consultant with multiple companies.