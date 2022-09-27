Edelman hits $1.06 billion mark ahead of 70th anniversary

The agency’s brand business now accounts for 44.4% of its worldwide revenue.

CHICAGO: Edelman reported a global revenue of $1.06 billion as of June 30, according to CEO Richard Edelman.

As of August, Edelman’s brand business, which encompasses creative, strategy, digital, social, experience and purpose, accounted for 44.4% of Edelman’s worldwide revenue at nearly $550 million, according to a company statement.

Over the past year, the agency’s creative offering has grown 32.8%, making up 7% of total revenue.

The world’s largest PR agency is also set to celebrate its 70th anniversary on October 1. CEO Edelman said the milestone demonstrates the firm’s ambition and validity in staying independent. He also paid tribute to his mother, Ruth, and father, Edelman founder Daniel Edelman.

“It took guts to start a little agency in Chicago with four people,” he said, adding that Edelman and Zeno Group now collectively employ over 7,000 people.

Additionally, on October 1, Edelman is launching TrustStream, billed as the next iteration of Edelman Trust Management.

TrustStream will use AI built upon Edelman’s more than 20 years of Trust Barometer data, helping marketers identify levers that influence trust, better target audiences and recommend channels to use.

“What we have done with Trust Barometer, historically, is go out to an audience of thousands, ask questions and then report back,” said CEO Edelman. “Now [with TrustStream] we can go by competitor, country, gender, age group and education on a minute-to-minute basis.”

On Wednesday, the Edelman Museum opened, dedicated to the agency’s history and legacy. The firm also recently unveiled its new Chicago headquarters.

Edelman grew 15.4% globally on a constant currency basis to $985 million last year, with the U.S. up 15.5% to $613.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

In July, the agency launched its financial comms boutique Edelman Smithfield globally.