Axon ups Tesla alum Andrea James to comms head

Earlier in her career, James handled IR for Tesla.

by Diana Bradley 27 September 2022

Headshot of Andrea James.
James was Axon’s SVP of corporate strategy and IR.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ: Public safety technology company Axon has promoted Andrea James to chief communications officer.

James will report to Axon CFO and chief business officer Brittany Bagley, who is starting at Axon this week. James will be responsible for global corporate communications, including investor, media and public relations, according to an Axon statement.

Most recently, James was Axon's SVP of corporate strategy and IR. Since joining the company in 2017, James has established and served as a leader of Axon's corporate strategy function, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Axon, James supported investor relations at Tesla and ran an executive coaching and consulting practice.

Axon develops devices and apps for public safety officers, with the goal of helping people to "get home safe," according to a statement. The company said more than 270,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with its products.

Axon has headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, a global software engineering hub in Seattle, as well as offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the U.K. and the Netherlands.


