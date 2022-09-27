Visa recruits AT&T’s KC Kavanagh as chief communications officer

Kavanagh has also previously worked for Bacardi Limited, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels.

SAN FRANCISCO: Visa has named K.C. Kavanagh as SVP and chief communications officer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kavanagh is succeeding Paul Cohen, who is set to retire after five years in the role.

“After 17 years with Visa, five and a half as CCO, it’s time to add more ‘life’ to the ‘work/life’ balance equation,” Cohen said on LinkedIn.

Kavanagh will oversee corporate and brand communications, as well as reputation management, employee and executive communications. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Since the start of this year, Kavanagh served as AT&T’s chief communications officer, where she led executive and employee comms, media relations, financial comms, crisis management and social media.

“K.C. Kavanagh left AT&T at the end of August. We appreciate her time with the company and wish her the very best," an AT&T spokesperson told PRWeek via email.

The spokesperson added that Lori Lee, AT&T's global marketing officer, will lead comms until a replacement is announced.

Before joining AT&T, Kavanagh was global chief communications officer at Bacardi Limited.

Earlier in her career, Kavanagh worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide for 18 years, most recently as SVP of global comms. She also held a senior PR role at Hyatt Hotels.

Visa posted net revenue of $7.3 billion in its fiscal Q3, which ended on June 30, up 19% from the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net income increased 29% to $4.2 billion, year-over-year.

Editor's note: This story was updated on September 27 with comment from an AT&T spokesperson.