Visa recruits AT&T’s KC Kavanagh as chief communications officer

Kavanagh has also previously worked for Bacardi Limited, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels.

by Ewan Larkin 27 September 2022

KC Kavanaugh head and shoulders shot
KC Kavanagh comes to Visa from AT&T.

SAN FRANCISCO: Visa has named K.C. Kavanagh as SVP and chief communications officer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Kavanagh is succeeding Paul Cohen, who is set to retire after five years in the role. 

“After 17 years with Visa, five and a half as CCO, it’s time to add more ‘life’ to the ‘work/life’ balance equation,” Cohen said on LinkedIn

Kavanagh will oversee corporate and brand communications, as well as reputation management, employee and executive communications. She could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Since the start of this year, Kavanagh served as AT&T’s chief communications officer, where she led executive and employee comms, media relations, financial comms, crisis management and social media.

“K.C. Kavanagh left AT&T at the end of August. We appreciate her time with the company and wish her the very best," an AT&T spokesperson told PRWeek via email. 

The spokesperson added that Lori Lee, AT&T's global marketing officer, will lead comms until a replacement is announced. 

Before joining AT&T, Kavanagh was global chief communications officer at Bacardi Limited.

Earlier in her career, Kavanagh worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide for 18 years, most recently as SVP of global comms. She also held a senior PR role at Hyatt Hotels. 

Visa posted net revenue of $7.3 billion in its fiscal Q3, which ended on June 30, up 19% from the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net income increased 29% to $4.2 billion, year-over-year.

Editor's note: This story was updated on September 27 with comment from an AT&T spokesperson.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

RXM Creative turns marketing jargon into donations for Ukraine

RXM Creative turns marketing jargon into donations for Ukraine

Corporate employees at GM will be expected to come back to the office next year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

GM clarifies RTO plans after ‘unfortunate and unintentional’ message sent out prematurely

The WHO has called monkeypox a global health emergency. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Monkeypox outbreak prompts calls to dispel misconceptions, rename virus

James was Axon’s SVP of corporate strategy and IR.

Axon ups Tesla alum Andrea James to comms head

KC Kavanagh comes to Visa from AT&T.

Visa recruits AT&T’s KC Kavanagh as chief communications officer

Ethereum ‘merge’ poises brands for sustainable entry into crypto

Ethereum ‘merge’ poises brands for sustainable entry into crypto

WE Communications makes agency acquisition

WE Communications makes agency acquisition

The power of partnerships, a podcast about a new agency business model

The power of partnerships, a podcast about a new agency business model

Tug will appoint a NY MD soon. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Performance marketing shop Tug expands Stateside

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Gumball adds podcast ad impression measurement feature