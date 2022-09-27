Fleetwood hires former senior No. 10 adviser

Fleetwood Strategy has hired former senior Downing Street adviser Henry Cook.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 28 September 2022

Henry Cook

Henry Cook (pictured) joins Fleetwood founding partners Isaac Levido, Michael Brooks and Peter Dominiczak as their first new hire at partner level.

Cook said: “Isaac, Michael and Peter have built a dynamic and exciting new agency which is providing the highest quality advice and insight. I cannot wait to get stuck in.”

The appointment comes during a period of growth for the company. Cook joins an expanding team including Ben Jafari, Skye Buttenshaw and Lyle Hill.

Cook brings 10 years of Whitehall experience as a special adviser, having worked for five government departments. He was a senior adviser to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson until February this year, and was the lead No. 10 adviser on the COVID-19 response, following a stint running the Government grid.

During the 2019 general election campaign, run by Levido, Cook worked as a speechwriter and campaign co-ordinator to support Boris Johnson’s re-election.

He also has extensive campaigning experience, having worked on the 2015 and 2019 general elections for the Conservatives and the EU referendum campaign for Vote Leave.

Dominiczak said: “Businesses across the UK are facing incredibly challenging times, and we’re proud to have Henry join the stellar Fleetwood team advising them.”

Fleetwood Strategy provides clients with advice on how to take a disciplined, co-ordinated and effective approach to meet their challenges and leverage their opportunities.


