WE Communications makes agency acquisition

Independent global comms and integrated marketing firm WE Communications has built on its corporate offering by purchasing Hopscotch Consulting, a social impact and behaviour-change agency.

WE Communications said buying Hopscotch Consulting would help it “in advising brands to take bold action on social and economic issues and matters of brand reputation and responsible governance”.

WE also hopes the acquisition will help it connect with a young audience, by “providing clients with a robust platform of educational programmes and youth engagement capabilities across the communications spectrum”.

Kass Sells, WE’s chief operating officer and president of international, explained: “With this acquisition, we’re able to offer clients a significantly enhanced opportunity to drive influence across the corporate reputation, ESG and CSR landscapes, to connect with younger audiences and to establish effective education programmes, ensuring that we stand out in an increasingly competitive space.”

Based in London and with a team of 22, Hopscotch Consulting has previously placed emphasis on its education programmes, addressing issues including employability and skills development, social mobility, climate change and public health.

It will be known from now on as Hopscotch, a WE Communications Company.

The agency will maintain its own client portfolio, while partnering WE on new business and joint client opportunities across the corporate, consumer brand, healthcare and technology sectors.

The current leadership team – co-founders Sam Mercer and Julie Noble and managing director Marcus Hernon – will report to WE’s UK managing director, Ruth Allchurch.

Allchurch said: “Hopscotch complements and delivers on WE’s growth strategy, centred on deliberate choices around people, culture and clients.

“The Hopscotch acquisition bolsters our burgeoning scientific engagement and health practice led by Ben Fisher, as well as our growing corporate reputation and brand purpose practice in the UK, led by Kemi Akindele.”

Mercer commented: “Joining WE will enable Hopscotch to expand the reach of our social impact and brand purpose services globally, working with education, tech, consumer and health brands. Our shared values and fierce independence make our partnership a natural fit.”

WE said the acquisition was indicative of its “momentum in the UK”, following double-digit growth in the market and the recent onboarding of a number of international technology and healthcare brands.