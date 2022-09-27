Performance marketing shop Tug expands Stateside

Digital agency also appoints Mike Dodds to board.

by Arvind Hickman, Campaign 27 September 2022

A New York skyline (Getty Images)
Tug will appoint a NY MD soon. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Digital performance marketing agency Tug has opened an office in New York.

The agency plans to help U.S. clients with their marketing requirements overseas and has employed three staffers in New York, in addition to its 20-strong Toronto office.

Tug handles the global business for legal software provider Leap and works with Intuit, the software producer behind QuickBooks, Air Miles, WWF and Mary Brown’s Chicken.

The independent performance agency has offices in London, Sydney, Berlin, Singapore and Toronto, and offers display, social, pay-per-click, search engine optimization and data and analytics across markets.

“We are coming to N.Y. with a different offering to other London agencies. We understand international and want to work with U.S. clients to help them expand their business abroad,” founder Nick Beck told Campaign. “I believe we have a unique offering, we are going to the U.S. to leverage our global offering – we have a presence in three continents – and we have some fantastic U.S. clients, so opening up in New York makes sense.”

Tug, which was set up in 2008, appointed former Proximity global chief executive Mike Dodds to its board at the start of this year. Dodds has previously held senior digital roles at WPP and Omnicom Group. 

The agency said it will appoint a Tug New York MD in a few weeks.

Tug's founder Beck said in the future he would like to expand the network to India.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 


