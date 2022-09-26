Takeda hires Real Chemistry’s Molly Rabinovitz Stock as US business unit storyteller

DEERFIELD, MA: Takeda has hired Molly Rabinovitz Stock as its U.S. business unit storyteller.

“There is nothing better than having the chance to work alongside people I’ve loved working with agency side for the past seven years and for a company I’ve really come to admire,” Stock said via LinkedIn.

She could not be reached for further comment.

“I’m looking forward to helping Takeda and the USBU continue to deliver on its mission to bring better health and a brighter future,” Stock added.

Before joining Takeda, Stock spent more than 14 years at Real Chemistry. Most recently, she served as a practice leader, leading multi-million-dollar accounts in the pharmaceutical industry, according to her LinkedIn account

"We thank [Stock] for her valuable contributions to our team during her tenure at Real Chemistry, and we wish her the best in this new chapter. We are pleased we will be able to continue to partner with her; it will just now be in her new role as one of our clients," a Real Chemistry spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that Real Chemistry is "always looking for great talent" as it continues to grow and develop.

Stock also previously worked at GolinHarris, before the firm rebranded as Golin, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Edelman.

Headquartered in the U.S. in Deerfield, Takeda also has another Massachusetts office in Cambridge, as well as locations in San Diego, New York City and Minneapolis. Takeda focuses its research and development on oncology, rare genetics and hematology, neuroscience and gastroenterology, as well as targeted investments in plasma derived therapies and vaccines, it said in a statement.