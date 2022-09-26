MuckRack expands podcast database

The podcast library is launching with 35 million episodes and 19,000 verified podcasters.

by Natasha Bach 28 September 2022

Stock art of a microphone
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: MuckRack, which launched a podcast media database in spring 2021, has expanded its functions. 

The expansion gives users access to a larger library of podcasts and episodes, dating back to the beginning of a podcast’s RSS feed. The database is launching with 35 million episodes and close to 19,000 verified podcasters.

MuckRack users will be able to get greater insights into a podcast’s content, allowing them to more easily identify pitching opportunities, prepare guests for interviews and share mentions of their brands and clients from these episodes. 

Last year, MuckRack released its first State of Podcasting survey. The vast majority of respondents (90%) said that they want PR pros to better research their brand and content before pitching them. Forty-seven percent cited a lack of personalization as a reason for rejecting pitches and 46% recommended listening to multiple episodes of a podcast to better personalize a pitch.


