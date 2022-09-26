Gumball adds podcast ad impression measurement feature

NEW YORK: Podcast advertising technology platform Gumball has added a feature: called Gumshoe, it enables ad impression measurement from host-read ads on podcasts.

The feature aims to make it easier for marketers and brands to understand how their ad campaigns are performing on podcasts, the company said in a statement. The company created the enhancement in response to the traditional way of measuring host-read ads: by relying on screenshots of impressions and download data from podcasters.

Marketers can use the enhancement to not just track and evaluate ad impressions and campaign delivery, but also browse and book available inventory; filter audiences by demographic; use automated ad copy, vanity URLs and coupon code distribution and verify that ads have aired. Podcasters can use Gumball to verify campaign delivery and download data, protect listener privacy, more easily track payment timelines and book advertising spots.

This feature adds to Gumball's offerings, which focus on streamlining the process of buying and delivering host-read ads. With the addition of Gumshoe, marketers and podcasters will be able to change the way they buy and sell podcast ads, moving from third-party management and toward an automated process of planning, buying, managing and evaluating podcast ad campaigns, the company said.

Gumshoe is compatible with both embedded and dynamic ad formats and can be used with most major hosting platforms. It is secure and follows Interactive Advertising Bureau rules.