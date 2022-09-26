Hasbro’s Jen deAngelis joins Welch’s to lead communications

DeAngelis has led publicity and influencer work for brands such as Nerf, Super Soaker, and Play-Doh.

CONCORD, MA: Grape juice brand Welch’s has hired Jen deAngelis as senior manager of PR and corporate communications.

DeAngelis started in the position this month, reporting to Ari Ben-Canaan, director of integrated marketing. DeAngelis is responsible for all communications for Welch’s, she said.

DeAngelis was not immediately available for additional comment.

For the past 10 years, deAngelis (pictued below) has worked for Hasbro, most recently as senior manager of global communications and brand publicity. She led global publicity and influencer strategy for brands such as Nerf, Super Soaker, Play-Doh, Beyblade, Monopoly, Scrabble and Operation.

Welch’s, founded in 1869, is the processing and marketing subsidiary of the National Grape Cooperative. Owned by 700 family farmers, it sells its products in the U.S. and 40 other countries, according to its website.