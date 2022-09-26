Resources

Up next:

Netflix is set to join other streamers with an ad-supported service. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Netflix prepares its ad-supported tier. Healthcare marketers have questions

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

How Samsonite inspired people to use paid vacation days

How Samsonite inspired people to use paid vacation days

(Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE)

Kim Kardashian, crypto, PR and a $1.3m fine

Mozilla hires Twitter alum Brandon Borrman as global communications head

Mozilla hires Twitter alum Brandon Borrman as global communications head

Hot Wheels is one brand where Gelber will oversee comms. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Mattel hires Marielle Gelber to head comms for Hot Wheels, Matchbox

Ditto PR names Shenetta Johnson head of consumer and DE&I

Ditto PR names Shenetta Johnson head of consumer and DE&I

The firm is working to cut back on teen and youth vaping in Minneapolis and elsewhere in Minnesota. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Minnesota turns to Haberman to keep kids off vaping

The band Molar should give you flashbacks to 'Spinal Tap.' (Photo credit: Delta Dental).

Delta Dental goes mockumentary style for Long Live Smile Power

Bayer will consider more ventures onto TikTok. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Bayer’s Teach Me How to Gummy TikTok targets older audience