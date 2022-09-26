Press release distribution continues to be a cornerstone of an effective public relations program.
When issued using a newswire service, press releases are a credible way of sharing news and information. But each day, thousands of businesses distribute releases, so there’s a chance yours could be lost in the noise.
To help you be more effective, we looked at five great examples taken directly from the GlobeNewswire newsroom and called out their specific best practices.
Example 1: Create a Compelling Headline
The National Association of Realtors published a press release covering the latest home sale news. The headline grabs attention: “Pending Home Sales Fell 8.6% in June.”
The release then opens with key highlights that support this point.
As many are closely watching the real estate market, this news would appeal not only to those in the industry but to a much wider audience, such as home buyers and sellers, as well as those who are writing news stories about this volatile market.
Example 2: Add Visuals to Help Tell Your Story
This press release takes what might be perceived as a somewhat pedestrian announcement to the next level by including a photo of the award recipient.
It opens with this headline: “Pritzker Military Museum & Library Will Bestow a Posthumous Citizen Soldier Award to Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams at its Annual Liberty Gala.”
Then when you start to read the release, you see that this war hero recently passed away at the end of June. You learn more facts – he donated his Medal of Honor to the organization years prior. He had established a foundation and was active in honoring Gold Star Families.
Example 3: The Inverted Pyramid Writing Style
This press release is a good example of how to use the inverted pyramid style in your announcement.
The headline, “Eight Companies Join Catalyst Accelerator’s International Space Domain Awareness Cohort,” sets up the reader for what’s to come. As we read, we learn who the eight companies are, when they will meet, and some history about the program.
Then, there’s a quote from the program director, followed by information about each of the eight companies participating.
Example 4: An Executive Announcement Done Right
Many companies make an announcement when a new executive joins their team. This press release from Ogilvy effectively covers the key points of a new executive vice president coming on board.
It opens with the individual’s name and where he is joining the company from, then it goes into his responsibilities. After that, the release shares information about his background.
Then, it includes a quote from the company he is joining – and his quote in response. The way these quotes are laid out is particularly effective because bold type is used to draw attention.
Example 5: Press Release That Announces a New Product or Solution
The next example highlights how to make a product or solution announcement – and also how to work with another company you may be partnering with to share the news.
The headline reads: “WestJet Deploys MedAire In-Flight App Connecting Flight Crew With Doctors For Emergency Life-Saving Assistance.”
As you read further down in the release, a doctor – WestJet’s chief medical officer – is quoted, adding credibility to the news being shared. Her quote talks about how the amount of time is relevant when responding to a medical crisis, further underscoring why this technology is needed.
