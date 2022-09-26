Talkwalker, Khoros combine forces

The combined technologies will include social media management, intelligence and deep listening.

by Natasha Bach 27 September 2022

Stock art of a smartphone
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Consumer intelligence and listening provider Talkwalker inked a deal with Khoros, a customer engagement service provider.

Described as a "strategic relationship" in a statement from the companies, the deal will give users access to a platform that offers social media management, intelligence and deep listening. By combining their offerings, Talkwalker and Khoros will also allow users to save money while providing better experiences for their customers, the companies said.

In a statement, Koros CEO Chris Tranquill said his company is adding deep listening to its platform, which enables users to track competitors and audience shifts.

The combined platform will include customizable dashboards and reporting, audience-targeting optimization and competitor tracking, giving users a customer view via visibility across owned and earned conversations. Its enhanced monitoring capabilities will give users data from sources including social media, print, TV, and first- and third-party sources, as well as the ability to monitor and respond to customers from one tool, the companies said in a statement.


